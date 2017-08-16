Fuel spill closes Highway 1 in Jenner

By Published:
(@CalSpillWatch)

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A fuel spill has closed Highway 1 in Jenner, according to Caltrans.

As much as 1,500 gallons of diesel was spilled onto the highway near the entrance to Salt Point State Park.

Crews are actively cleaning up the spill.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Caltrans says the estimated time of reopening is 2 p.m. Friday. However, it could open earlier. Check back for updates

