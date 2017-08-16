SAN JOSE (KRON)– A GoFundMe account was created for the family who lost two children and an adult when their mobile burst into flames in San Jose.

The page was set up by a neighbor of the victims and all proceeds go towards the family, whose home was destroyed in the fire.

On Tuesday, at around 12:33 p.m. firefighters received a report of a fully-involved mobile home fire at the Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters found three people dead, a grandfather and two children.

The children who were killed are a boy, 8, and a girl, 10.

The young girl has been identified as Linda Van.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Dog trained to sniff out accelerants being used in probe of triple fatal mobile home fire in San Jose. 2 children 1 adult perish. pic.twitter.com/6yRw4WOBiM — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) August 16, 2017

Investigators/#ATF sifting thru rubble after 2 kids, one adult died in fire at SJ’s #GoldenWheel mobile home park. pic.twitter.com/GYx3MMwJfr — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) August 16, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES