GoFundMe page created for family of victims killed in San Jose mobile home fire

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A GoFundMe account was created for the family who lost two children and an adult when their mobile burst into flames in San Jose.

The page was set up by a neighbor of the victims and all proceeds go towards the family, whose home was destroyed in the fire.

On Tuesday, at around 12:33 p.m. firefighters received a report of a fully-involved mobile home fire at the Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters found three people dead, a grandfather and two children.

The children who were killed are a boy, 8, and a girl, 10.

The young girl has been identified as Linda Van.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

