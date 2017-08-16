Hundreds of bees swarm Palmdale high school campus

By Published:

PALMDALE (KRON)– Dozens of high school students in Palmdale were transported to a hospital after hundreds of bees swarmed through their school’s campus.

A student captured the bee attack on camera.

In the video, the students are seeing running away from the swarming bees.

Witnesses said more than 60 students were stung and about 40 of them were taken to the hospital.

