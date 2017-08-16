Lawsuit threatened over “Movie Pass” prices

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Theater companies are upset after a movie subscription service dropped its fees to $10 a month.

AMC is threatening a lawsuit against “Movie Pass.”

The company offers a subscription service for movie theaters and they just dropped their unlimited prices from $50 to $10 a month.

That means subscribers can watch one movie in the theater every day throughout the month for $10.

AMC said it isn’t enough money to operate their theaters.

The company is work with attorneys to see if they can prevent the price drop.

