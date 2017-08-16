Lawsuit threatened over “Movie Pass” prices

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Theater companies are upset after a movie subscription service dropped its fees to $10 a month.
AMC is threatening a lawsuit against “Movie Pass.”
The company offers a subscription service for movie theaters and they just dropped their unlimited prices from $50 to $10 a month.
That means subscribers can watch one movie in the theater every day throughout the month for $10.
AMC said it isn’t enough money to operate their theaters.
The company is work with attorneys to see if they can prevent the price drop.
