Memorial service planned for woman killed in deadly Charlottesville car-ramming incident

A makeshift memorial of flowers and a photo of victim, Heather Heyer, sits in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A memorial service will be held Wednesday morning for the Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed in the deadly car-ramming incident in Charlottesville on Saturday.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. at Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and family members are asking those who attend to wear Meyer’s favorite color — purple — to honor her memory.

No tickets will be required to attend. Rather, entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-service basis. Overflow attendees will be able to view the service via livestream, although specific details have not been released.

The Paramount Theater is asking those who attend not to bring posters or signs, as well as food or drink. Backpacks will be subject to a search and no firearms will be permitted inside the building.

