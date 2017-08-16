Memorial service planned for woman killed in deadly Charlottesville car-ramming incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A memorial service will be held Wednesday morning for the Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed in the deadly car-ramming incident in Charlottesville on Saturday.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. at Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and family members are asking those who attend to wear Meyer’s favorite color — purple — to honor her memory.



No tickets will be required to attend. Rather, entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-service basis. Overflow attendees will be able to view the service via livestream, although specific details have not been released.

The Paramount Theater is asking those who attend not to bring posters or signs, as well as food or drink. Backpacks will be subject to a search and no firearms will be permitted inside the building.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES