Petaluma improving safety around school zones

PETALUMA (KRON)– The city of Petaluma launched its “Safe Routes to School Traffic Saftey Operation” on Wednesday.
The city is increasing police presence and adding more volunteers around school zones.
Near Petaluma High School, a speed monitor in place, reminding drivers to not exceed 25-miles per hour in the school zone.
The city offered up a few tips to help promote safety throughout the community:
- Be considerate and respectful of residents in the neighborhood
- Leave early to give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination
- Bicycles always ride on the right side of the roadway
- Obey all traffic signs and signals.
- School zone speed limit is 25MPH when children are present
- Watch out for others including pedestrians, bicyclists, and stopped vehicles.
