SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A protest is being held in San Francisco on Wednesday over the United States Park Service issuing a permit to an alt-group that plans on holding a demonstration at Crissy Field on Aug. 26.

Wednesday’s demonstration, hosted by a group called “Permits For Fun NOT Fascism,” will take place at the Fort Mason headquarters, according to its Facebook page. The group is urging “the NPS to cancel the event permit out of concern for the safety of our citizens. Recreation areas are for fun not fascism!”

The Facebook event description also says:

The National Park Service is obligated to provide permits for events under the First Amendment, which is why a group of white nationalists were able to secure a permit to hold a rally at Crissy Field on Saturday, August 26th. In light of the recent terrorist attack on peaceful protesters in Charlottesville by a white supremacist at a white nationalist rally clearly show that the rally planned in San Francisco is a clear threat to public safety. One of the event speakers is convicted violent felon Kyle Chapman, better known as Based Stickman to his alt-Reich minions.

US park service called sf mayor after receiving letter opposing Crissy Field rally. Now discussing public safety concerns @kron4news pic.twitter.com/0F1XdeWij3 — Dan Kerman (@DanKermanSF) August 16, 2017

The press office for San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee says the permit for the alt-right rally at Crissy Field has been approved by the U.S. Park Service but not yet issued.

Small group Protests outside us parks service in SF. Wants permit for alt right group denied @kron4news pic.twitter.com/P5QOUHNtBj — Dan Kerman (@DanKermanSF) August 16, 2017

U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-San Francisco) wanted the park service to deny the permit to the group.

“According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Patriot Prayer attracts white nationalists and other hate groups to its rallies with the intent to provoke unrest between those groups and counter-protesters,” Senator Feinstein wrote. “I am alarmed at the prospect that Crissy Field will be used as a venue for Patriot Prayer’s incitement, hate, and intimidation.”

And here is the letter Feinstein wrote to the park service:

Here is the permit application from “Patriot Prayer.”