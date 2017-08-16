Protests at Google offices over worker’s firing are canceled

By Published:
Google
FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013, file photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google’s new head of diversity has rejected an internal commentary from an employee who suggested women don’t get ahead in tech jobs because of biological differences. The dueling memos come as Silicon Valley grapples with accusations of sexism and discrimination and companies like Google, Facebook and Uber say they are trying to change. Google is also in the midst of a Department of Labor investigation into whether it pays women less than men. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Protests planned at Google offices around the country over the firing of an employee who questioned company diversity efforts have been postponed.

A statement on the “March on Google” website says Saturday’s protests were being canceled because of threats from what it called “Alt Left terrorist groups.”

Protest organizers didn’t respond to requests for information about the alleged threats or which authorities were notified about them.

The planned events in Pittsburgh and eight other locations were in reaction to Google’s firing of a software engineer who argued that biological differences helped explain why women are underrepresented at the company.

The protest group is accusing news organizations of falsely characterizing the protests as “organized by Nazi sympathizers” despite what it describes as its “clear and straightforward statements denouncing bigotry and hatred.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s