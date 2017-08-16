Solar Eclipse: Tune in online or on TV

This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a “diamond ring” shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)
(KRON) If you can’t witness Monday’s solar eclipse in person, KRON4 will have extended coverage on TV, on KRON4.com, on KRON4’s Facebook page and on KRON4’s free mobile app.

KRON4 has cameras with solar filters to capture the eclipse in its partial phases, along with custom modifications that can photograph the corona and that are invisible and safe to the human eye.

Cameras will be positioned here in the Bay Area and across the country to capture the spectacular event from start to finish. KRON4 will provide in depth coverage starting at 4am until 11am on TV. KRON4’s digital platforms will stream dozens of cameras as the sky goes dark.

Solar Eclipse viewing tips:

No peeking without eclipse glasses or other certified filters except during the two minutes or so when the moon completely blots out the sun, called totality. That’s the only time it’s safe to view the eclipse without protection. When totality is ending, then it’s time to put them back on.

To be clear, totality means 100 percent of the sun is covered. That will occur only along a narrow strip stretching from Oregon, through the Midwestern plains, down to South Carolina. The rest of the U.S. gets a partial eclipse that extends into Canada and to the top of South America.

 

 

