The World According to Gary: ESPN under fire for fantasy football auction

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk ESPN controversy, Raiders’ Derek Carr spoofs, and the “bromance” between KD and LeBron.

ESPN is under fire after running a segment during its Fantasy Football marathon. In the segment, an auctioneer collects bids on players including Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. ESPN has since issued an apology.

Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr, had some fun off the field. Carr posted a music video snippet of his single release. The post even linked the viewer to a website featuring Carr on the cover of an album. He eventually came clean and said it was all a joke.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are actually friends in real life. Durant, James, Carmelo Anthony along with other NBA stars played a friendly game of basketball.

