SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Bay Area nurse and her husband have run out of time–the couple, who entered the United States illegally more than two decades ago, is being deported on Wednesday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., they will board a flight to Mexico, leaving behind three of their children.

The couple has exhausted every available option to stay in this country–but to no avail.

They’re leaving a place they called home for so much of their adult lives.

It is a somber good bye. Maria Sanchez and her husband are being deported back to their native Mexico after 23 years in Oakland.

A hopeful 15-year legal battle ended under the Trump administration.

“How do we meet the criteria of good hombres so we will not be targeted?” Sanchez said. “Because I’m paying for my kids’ education. I pay for my own education. I pay taxes….I have a house. I’m a nurse. I have a clean record, so I don’t understand. I really don’t.”

Sanchez is a nurse at Highland Hospital and her husband is a truck driver. Both crossed the border illegally in 1994. But have led exemplary lives since.

The family will take their 12-year-old son with them but will leave behind three older daughters.

“What kills me the most is like I won’t be there for my daughter when she graduates,” Sanchez said. “I won’t be here for my daughter when she goes through a lot of things.”

The family can’t return for 10 years. But they have the backing of Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-California) and are hoping to return sooner.

“Sen. Feinstein called me herself and she told me, ‘You make sure that the kids have my number so they can reach out to me if they need anything. You be strong and don’t worry and I’ll make sure those girls will be OK.’ and she gave me her word,” Sanchez said.

Sen. Feinstein says she will propose a private bill for the family.

In the past, a politician proposing a bill specifically for a case would be enough to stay a deportation.

But under the Trump administration, that bill has to pass congress and be signed by the president.

