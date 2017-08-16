VIDEO: High demand for solar eclipse glasses

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We are less than a week away from the eclipse happening on Monday, and while you won’t have total visibility of the eclipse in the Bay Area, you still need certified, safe solar eclipse glasses to view the event.
But finding those glasses is getting more difficult.
Most makers online and in stores are sold out.
KRON4’s Gabe Slate spoke with a local eclipse glasses maker who told him about the challenges of keeping up with demand.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
