ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Immigrant rights groups are gathering to protest a white supremacist video retweeted by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.
Sgt. Ray Kelly retweeted a video posted by white supremacist Richard Spencer.
Kelly says he was doing research for an upcoming rally in Berkeley and accidentally retweeted the video.
But many people are not buying the excuse.
Protesters say this act is part of a trend in the sheriff’s office and are calling for Kelly to step down.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIRGINIA RALLY ATTENDEE NO LONGER EMPLOYED AT BERKELEY’S TOP DOG
- RALLY HELD FOR OAKLAND NURSE BEING DEPORTED BACK TO MEXICO
- N. KOREAN LEADER BRIEFED ON GUAM MISSILE-LAUNCH PLAN
- POLICE: 5 INJURED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN SAN JOSE
- 4-YEAR-OLD SHOT SEVERAL TIMES AT STOCKTON GAS STATION
- DAD TELLS DAUGHTER HE KILLED HER MOM 30 YEARS AGO