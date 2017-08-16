ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Immigrant rights groups are gathering to protest a white supremacist video retweeted by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

Sgt. Ray Kelly retweeted a video posted by white supremacist Richard Spencer.

Kelly says he was doing research for an upcoming rally in Berkeley and accidentally retweeted the video.

But many people are not buying the excuse.

Protesters say this act is part of a trend in the sheriff’s office and are calling for Kelly to step down.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES