RALEIGH, North Carolina (KRON) — A North Carolina man is garnering national attention for his social media actions after the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The man exposed many of the people who took part in the rally.

Social media can be a powerful tool when news happens

Raleigh resident Logan Smith found out just how powerful this weekend.

“They are saying they are going to kill me, they’re saying….Insulting my wife, insulting my family,” Smith said.

They are the people he called out on Twitter–people participating in the rally in Charlottesville.

Smith, who is the communications director for Progress NC, is also the face behind the Twitter account called, “Yes, You’re Racist.”

When he saw the images coming out of Virginia, he wanted to do something about it.

“The first thing I did was to ask people if they recognized any of these people, just send me their names and public profiles and I’ll make ’em famous,” Smith said.

His inbox filled up with names and hometowns of the men in the pictures.

Smith says he did careful research before matching names with pictures.

Once he did, the photos went viral, getting passed all over the internet.

“These are real people, a lot of times, they’re in our communities,” Smith said. “And I think it’s really important to put a spotlight on these people.”

And now Smith has his own spotlight, one that is getting him death threats.

He says that doesn’t bother him, and he will continue to speak for what he believes his right.

And Smith’s Twitter account exposed a local Bay Area man, who took part in Saturday’s white nationalist event in Virginia.

KRON4 told you earlier this week that Cole White resigned from his job at Top Dog in Berkeley after he was exposed by Smith’s twitter account, “‘Yes you’re racist.”

The company posted signs in its windows saying that it does not support the actions of those in Charlottesville.

