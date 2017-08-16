SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Bay Area-based neo-Nazi who was set to speak at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville has lost his job in San Francisco.

This came to our attention thanks to a tip from a KRON4 viewer.

At one point, Johnny Ramondetta joined the Occupy Wall Street at Black Lives Matters protests.

But something switched.

On white supremacist blogs, he claimed that the children killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School faked their deaths.

At UC Berkeley, he protested Ann Coulter cancelling her speech last year.

And organized alt-right protests across the country.

Now, his past has caught up with him and cost him his job.

His alt-right ego goes by Johnny Monoxide, and he has made a name for himself amongst conspiracy theorists.

The Southern Poverty Law Center calls him a neo-Nazi who stars in several alt-right podcasts.

Records show Ramondetta lives in Berkeley.

According to a widely distributed poster on Twitter, he was a scheduled speaker at the white supremacist rally, “Unite the Right,” in Charlottesville.

The flier covered in Confederate flags and Nazi propaganda.

KRON4 News confirmed he was employed as an electrician. Ramondetta had been working at the new Sutter Health CPMC Hospital on Van Ness and Geary.

A KRON4 News viewer sent us a photo of a flier that was posted on the building Wednesday morning.

The flier quoted Ramondetta’s podcasts with his racists, sexist, and anti-Semitic rants.

By the afternoon, the fliers had been ripped off and covered in black paint.

His employer Rosendin Electric told KRON4 News “it is committed to providing a work environment that is free of discrimination and harassment” and “Mr. Ramondetta is no longer employed with Rosendin Electric.”

“I don’t think people should be able to commit acts of hate and hate speech and be able to maintain a normal life. There should be repercussions,” San Francisco resident Lauren Cohen said.

Ramondetta is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 6 in San Francisco.

“He has a right under the U.S. Constitution to free speech but he has to do so within the confines of the law,” IBEW Business Manager John Doherty said.

While the IBEW made it clear it does not believe in Ramondetta’s Views, it cannot expel him from the union which has caused outrage online.

“We cannot hold him accountable for his speech outside of the work place,” Doherty said.

Ramondetta is the second employee out of a job after being outed for attending the white supremacist rally.

An employee at Top Dog in Berkeley left over the weekend.

KRON4 made several attempts to reach Ramondetta on Wednesday and did not hear back.

His Twitter account has also been suspended.

