VIDEO: San Jose police release surveillance video of man who stabbed, killed 63-year-old man

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are looking for a man who stabbed someone to death in San Jose.

Police just released surveillance video of who police are trying to identify.

The stabbing happened back in June near the corner of Everglade Avenue and King Road.

Sixty-three-year-old Samuel Choi was stabbed and died of his injuries eight days later.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s to 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build. The suspect had a beard and was wearing red shoes, carrying a khaki backpack.

If you recognize the person in the video, you’re asked to call San Jose police.

The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.

