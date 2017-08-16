SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area congresswoman Jackie Speier is pushing for President Trump’s removal.

POTUS is showing signs of erratic behavior and mental instability that place the country in grave danger. Time to invoke the 25th Amendment. — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) August 16, 2017

The 25th Amendment is much different than impeachment.

UC Hastings law professor Joel Paul joins Pam Moore to talk about how Trump could possibly be removed from office

The two options are impeachment and the 25th Amendment–two totally different things.

