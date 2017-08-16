SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area congresswoman Jackie Speier is pushing for President Trump’s removal.
She posted this on Twitter:
POTUS is showing signs of erratic behavior and mental instability that place the country in grave danger. Time to invoke the 25th Amendment.
— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) August 16, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The 25th Amendment is much different than impeachment.
UC Hastings law professor Joel Paul joins Pam Moore to talk about how Trump could possibly be removed from office
The two options are impeachment and the 25th Amendment–two totally different things.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FREE CRUISE ROBOCALL COULD GET YOU $900
- MAN NEARLY DIES FROM FALLING INTO WOODCHIPPER
- DUBLIN WOMAN WINS $1.6M AT LAS VEGAS AIRPORT
- CHILDREN, GRANDFATHER KILLED IN SAN JOSE FIRE
- ICE AGENTS CONDUCT HUMAN TRAFFICKING RAID IN OAKLAND
- ‘KIDNAPPER’ TO MOM: MONEY OR DAUGHTER KILLED