VIDEO: UC Hastings law professor on how President Trump could be removed from office

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area congresswoman Jackie Speier is pushing for President Trump’s removal.

She posted this on Twitter:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The 25th Amendment is much different than impeachment.

UC Hastings law professor Joel Paul joins Pam Moore to talk about how Trump could possibly be removed from office

The two options are impeachment and the 25th Amendment–two totally different things.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s