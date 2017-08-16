WATCH: Woman posts body camera video of her own arrest to Facebook

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A video is circulating its way through social media where a Niceville woman uploaded a video of her own arrest, where you can see her tased after refusing to get out of her car.

This incident happened back in April this when a 27-year-old Niceville woman was arrested Monday night in Destin after she refused to get out of her car during a traffic stop and when she finally did, numerous drugs were found inside her car.

According to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan-Elyse Revell was pulled over on Highway 98 going 66 MPH in a 45 MPH speed zone. During the traffic stop, the deputy asked Revell to get out of the car because she was acting “impaired”.

After she refused to get out of the car and attempted to shut the deputies hand in the window, she was tased before she could drive off. However, Revell was not done and actually grabbed the barrel of the taser, pulled the cartridge off and threw it on the floorboard. She then attempted to run away, but the deputy was able to take her into custody.

After Revell was in custody, the deputy searched her car and found a baggie of heroin, cocaine, used needles, a cooking spoon, a scale and other drug paraphernalia. Revell later confessed to authorities that she used the heroin and cocaine that day.

Revell was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail and charged with resisting arrest with violence, possession of a controlled substance, cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

