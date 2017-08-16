BERKELEY (KRON) — UC Berkeley is kicking off the school year by setting a world record.

Some 7,000 students took to the field at Memorial Stadium and formed a giant “C.”

Cal posted this time lapse video of the letter coming together Tuesday night.

Even the school’s chancellor got in on it.

It is pretty neat to watch.

Officials from the Guinness Book of World Records were on hand to certify what became the largest human letter, presenting the school a certificate.

The final tally was 7,196 people.

That blew away the previous record held by the University of Tennessee.

They formed a giant ‘T’ last March with just over 4,200.

