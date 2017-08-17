SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two people shot on East Taylor Street in San Jose are fighting for their lives on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened at around 9:37 p.m. in the 300 block of East Taylor Street.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot.

The suspects ran away from the scene and have not been identified or caught.

No other information has been made available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES