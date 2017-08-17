2-year-old drowns in family’s Antioch swimming pool

ANTIOCH (KRON)–A 2-year-old drowned Wednesday night in Antioch after she accidentally fell into her family’s swimming pool, police said.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Durness Court.

Antioch police and Contra Costa County fire personnel performed live saving measures at the scene.

The girl was transported to a local hospital where all efforts to revive her was unsuccessful, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES