2-year-old drowns in family’s Antioch swimming pool

ANTIOCH (KRON)–A 2-year-old drowned Wednesday night in Antioch after she accidentally fell into her family’s swimming pool, police said.
The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Durness Court.
Antioch police and Contra Costa County fire personnel performed live saving measures at the scene.
The girl was transported to a local hospital where all efforts to revive her was unsuccessful, police said.
