3 arrested for murder of Hayward man killed while pushing baby in stroller

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Police arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a Hayward man who was killed while pushing a baby in a stroller last month.

29-year-old Daniel Deltoro was shot at around 3 p.m. while pushing his 3-month-old son in a stroller on Willow Avenue in unincorporated Hayward.

An investigation led to the arrest of 25-year-old Pablo Mendoza from Hayward, 26-year-old Brandon Follings from Oakland, and 26-year-old Valerie Boden from Alameda.

The baby was not hurt in the shooting and was immediately placed into protective care. The infant has since been reunited with his mother.

The District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against all three suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at (510) 667-7721 or the anonymous tip-line at (510) 667-3622.

ACSO arrests 3 suspects in Murder of Daniel Deltoro on 7/19 as he walked his infant son in a stroller in Hayward. https://t.co/sBcm598vsh pic.twitter.com/dfC7nhmzLS — Alameda Co. Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) August 17, 2017

