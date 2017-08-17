Apple CEO makes $2 million pledge to fight hate

FILE - In this April 30, 2015 file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook responds to a question during a news conference at IBM Watson headquarters, in New York. There’s a deeply American conflict behind the unfolding battle between the tech industry and the federal government, over the FBI’s demand for Apple to help it unlock an extremist killer’s encrypted iPhone. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Apple is donating $2 million to two human rights groups as part of CEO Tim Cook’s pledge to help lead the fight against the hate that fueled the violence in Virginia during a white-nationalist rally last weekend.

Cook made the commitment late Wednesday in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. Cook also says he strongly disagrees with President Donald Trump’s comparison between the actions of white nationalists and protesters opposing them.

Cook believes equating the two “runs counter to our ideals as Americans,” making him the latest prominent CEO to distance himself from Trump. Apple is giving $1 million apiece to Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.

It will also match employee donations to those two groups and other human rights organizations on a two-for-one basis.

