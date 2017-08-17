FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Police activity has prompted a shelter-in-place in Fairfield on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Residents in the 1400 block of Michigan Street are being asked to stay in their homes due to an armed and barricaded suspect.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The street is closed to traffic.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES