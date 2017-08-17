Two children killed in Oakland crash identified

OAKLAND (KRON) — The two children killed in a major car crash in Oakland Wednesday night have been identified as 6-year-old Ezequias and 11-year-old Nixon Lopez, according to the coroner.
The car accident happened at around 8:38 p.m. on International and 55th.
Three other occupants of the two vehicles were transported to a local hospital. They are all listed in stable conditions.
Both children are residents of Oakland, according to the coroner.
Major accident
