Driver flees scene after crashing into San Jose officer’s vehicle

SAN JOSE (KRON)–San Jose officers are searching for a woman who collided with a police vehicle Thursday morning and fled the scene.
The incident happened around 1:11 a.m.
According to police, the woman was traveling northbound on South White Road when her vehicle hit an officer’s car that was headed westbound on Ocala Avenue.
The suspect fled the scene and police have yet to locate her.
Officers said the driver’s vehicle was stolen.
The officer involved was transported to a local hospital and later released.
