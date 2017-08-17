Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $100,000 to anti-hate organization

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — California’s former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is giving $100,000 to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, an anti-hate organization.

In a Sunday announcement on Facebook, the former California governor referenced Saturday’s bloodshed in Charlottesville.

Schwarzenegger referred to the killing of protester Heather Heyer as an act of domestic terrorism in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The former governor paid tribute to her, and the two Virginia State Patrol troopers killed in a helicopter crash Saturday.

He called out white separatists, writing in part, “There is no white America. There is only the United States of America.”

The Simon Wiesenthal Center was named after the author who was a Jewish survivor of the Nazi death camps.

He dedicated his life to documenting the crimes of the Holocaust and to hunting down perpetrators who remained at large after World War II.

