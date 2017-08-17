Kevin Durant won’t visit White House

(KRON) It is Kevin Durant Day in Seat Pleasant, Maryland but that didn’t stop the Finals MVP from sounding off on what’s going on in Washington, D.C.

The Golden State Warriors’ all-star was celebrated in a parade through the heart of his home town just 11 miles from the nation’s capital.

The city wanted to honor its local hero as a thank you for sharing the wealth with his childhood home.

While basking in the glow of the parade Durant didn’t mince words if the 2017 NBA champs are invited to visit the White House.

Durant told ESPN’s Chris Haynes “Nah, I won’t do that”….. “I don’t respect who’s in office right now.”

Durant didn’t hold back during the interview when discussing President Trump “I don’t agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that.” “That’s just me personally, but if I know my guys well enough, they’ll all agree with me.”

