Man accused of robbing Pleasanton gas station, convenience store at knifepoint

PLEASANTON (KRON)– Pleasanton police are searching for a man accused of robbing a gas station and convenience store late July.

According to police, on July 30 around 9:47, a man entered a Shell Gas Station at 3970 Hopyard Road holding a knife.

The suspect allegedly demanded money.

After he received an undisclosed amount of cash, he left and went to a nearby 711, police said.

Officers said that after he received an undisclosed amount of money, he fled on foot.

The suspect was traveling south on Hopyard Road.

He is described as a white male adult. When he committed the crimes, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, white ankle high socks and light colored shoes.

The man was also wearing dark sunglasses and a gray baseball hat.

He stands between 5’11” to 6’1″ and weighs approximately 240 to 260 pounds.

