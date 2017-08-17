Modesto pastor’s powerful message goes viral

Published:

MODESTO (KRON)– A Modesto pastor’s message against hate went viral after the video was posted to his Facebook page on Sunday.

The video has over 4 million views and was shared over 100,000 times.

Pastor Glen Berteau of The House said he was moved by his multi-cultural congregation.

Berteau said he became overwhelmed Sunday while condemning the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

He grew up in the South and said he saw the ugly face of racism first hand.

Berteau hopes his message will help unify.


