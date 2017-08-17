New landing rules for SFO after near disaster

SFO CLOSE CALL
Graphic shows the close call scenario of Air Canada AC759 at San Francisco International Airport on July 8; 2c x 3 inches; 96.3 mm x 76 mm;

(KRON) Federal officials have issued new rules for nighttime landings and control-tower staffing at San Francisco International Airport after an Air Canada jet nearly struck planes on the ground last month.

The new procedures will apply when a runway parallel to a plane’s designated runway is closed, as it was on July 7, possibly contributing to the Air Canada pilots’ confusion. When an adjacent runway is shut down at night, air traffic controllers will no longer let pilots make so-called visual approaches to land.

Instead, they must use instrument landing systems or satellite-based systems to line up for the correct runway.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said Thursday that the agency also will require two controllers in the airport tower during busy late-night periods. Only one controller was working during the Air Canada incident.

