President Trump tweets debunked myth

(KRON) Hours after the deadly terrorist attack in Spain, President Donald Trump revived a widely discredited story about an Army general who supposedly halted Muslim attacks in the Philippines in the early 1900s by shooting the rebels with bullets dipped in pigs’ blood.

“Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!” Trump tweeted.

Trump told the story of Gen. John Pershing – and his efforts to quell the Moro Rebellion – during the 2016 presidential campaign. Spanish authorities are treating Thursday’s incident as a terrorist attack, but so far have not blamed it on “radical Islamic terror.”

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

