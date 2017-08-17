Raiders Marshawn Lynch side steps protest question

(KRON) Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is clearly not interested in answering questions about his decision to sit for the national anthem last weekend.

Lynch who came out of retirement to sign with his hometown Raiders, sat on an orange cooler with his arms resting on his knees, while others around him stood for the national anthem before the Raiders’ 20-10 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

On the last day of training camp in Napa Thursday, a reporte asked this question “Marshawn the elephant in the room on Saturday there’s a lot of attention towards you not standing for the national anthem”, Lynch responded ” I think that elephant just left the room cause a little mouse ran in here. Didn’t they say elephants are scared of mouses or something? That mother (expletive) left, cousin.”

Marshawn Lynch with a funny sidestep after being asked about the anthem. pic.twitter.com/wC6yNV8gHd — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) August 17, 2017

You can watch the full interview on the Oakland Raiders website by clicking here. The Raiders did edit out Lynch’s expletive.

