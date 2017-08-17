Raiders Marshawn Lynch side steps protest question

By Published: Updated:
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) sits during the national anthem prior to the team's NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(KRON) Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is clearly not interested in answering questions about his decision to sit for the national anthem last weekend.

Lynch who came out of retirement to sign with his hometown Raiders, sat on an orange cooler with his arms resting on his knees, while others around him stood for the national anthem before the Raiders’ 20-10 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

On the last day of training camp in Napa Thursday, a reporte asked this question “Marshawn the elephant in the room on Saturday there’s a lot of attention towards you not standing for the national anthem”, Lynch responded ” I think that elephant just left the room cause a little mouse ran in here. Didn’t they say elephants are scared of mouses or something? That mother (expletive) left, cousin.”

You can watch the full interview on the Oakland Raiders website by clicking here. The Raiders did edit out Lynch’s expletive.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s