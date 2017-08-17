OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Raiders’ Sean Smith has been charged with assault after he allegedly beat his sister’s boyfriend in Pasadena, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The Raiders’ cornerback faces one felony count each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

The alleged assault happened in the early morning of July 4th near the corner of Arroyo Parkway and Colorado Boulevard in Old Town Pasadena.

The prosecutor alleges that Smith stomped on the victim’s head.

Arraignment is scheduled on Sept. 29 in Department D of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pasadena Branch.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department.

