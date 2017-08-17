Robber snatches purse from woman at Stanford Shopping Center

PALO ALTO (KRON) — A robber snatched a purse from a woman at Stanford Shopping Center on Sunday morning, police said.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was sitting at an outdoor table near McDonald’s at around 10:28 a.m.

The purse was in her hands when the suspect walked right up to her, grabbed her purse, and tried to pull it away from her, police said.

The victim yelled at him to stop and tried to hang onto her purse, but the suspect was able to get it out of her hands.

The man never said anything to the victim, police said.

The man ran away with two other people, described as female acquaintances. He remains at large.

The woman followed the three from a distance, as they walked through the mall, police said.

She told police she saw them walk north on El Camino Real towards Menlo Park.

The purse had the woman’s cellphone and other personal property.

The victim was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 19 or 20 years old, roughly 6 feet tall, and with a thin build. He was wearing a red hoodie.

He was carrying a blue shopping bag, and he put the woman’s purse in it.

One of the man’s acquaintances is described as a heavyset in her mid-20s. The other is in her late teens-to-early-20s.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 650-329-2413.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES