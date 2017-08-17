Watch KRON4’s live stream of the solar eclipse

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you can’t witness Monday’s solar eclipse in person, KRON4 will have extended coverage on TV, on KRON4.com, on KRON4’s Facebook page and on KRON4’s free mobile app.

KRON4 has cameras with solar filters to capture the eclipse in its partial phases, along with custom modifications that can photograph the corona and that are invisible and safe to the human eye.

Cameras will be positioned here in the Bay Area and across the country to capture the spectacular event from start to finish. KRON4 will provide in-depth coverage starting at 4 a.m. until 11 a.m. on TV. KRON4’s digital platforms will stream dozens of cameras as the sky goes dark.

You can also follow the eclipse totality across the country with the stream below provided by NASA. It shows you the eclipse from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.

Live stream provided by NASA

MOBILE APP USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

NOTE: The live stream of the solar eclipse will run from 10:15 a.m. to 11:49 p.m. The video above will be replaced with the live stream on Monday.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station as well as 11 spacecraft will also provide a unique perspective of the eclipse.

This live stream covers the eclipse’s totality from Oregon to South Carolina.

Solar Eclipse viewing tips:

No peeking without eclipse glasses or other certified filters except during the two minutes or so when the moon completely blots out the sun, called totality. That’s the only time it’s safe to view the eclipse without protection. When totality is ending, then it’s time to put them back on.

To be clear, totality means 100 percent of the sun is covered. That will occur only along a narrow strip stretching from Oregon, through the Midwestern plains, down to South Carolina. The rest of the U.S. gets a partial eclipse that extends into Canada and to the top of South America.

It’s been 99 years since a total solar eclipse crossed the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

It will take 90 minutes from coast to coast and 3.8% of the nation will get to see totality while 99% or about 324 million people will see a partial eclipse.

