Livermore police shoot, kill man armed with shotgun

By Published: Updated:


LIVERMORE (KRON)–A man was killed late Wednesday night during an officer-involved shooting in Livermore, the department said.

According to Livermore police, around 8:50 p.m. officers received calls from residents about a man acting bizarrely and harassing people.

Police arrived at the 1300 block of Via Deste.

Officers said the suspect refused to obey their commands. He allegedly went inside a home and armed himself with a firearm.

Police attempted to negotiate with the man after he made suicidal statements. Shortly after, several shots were fired from within the home, police said.

A crisis negotiator was on scene and tried to calm the suspect to no avail.

A fire was lit inside the home and the man came out holding a shotgun, police said.

Officers fired at the suspect, who was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire personnel extinguished the blaze inside the home.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s