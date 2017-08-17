Livermore police shoot, kill man armed with shotgun

LIVERMORE (KRON)–A man was killed late Wednesday night during an officer-involved shooting in Livermore, the department said.
According to Livermore police, around 8:50 p.m. officers received calls from residents about a man acting bizarrely and harassing people.
Police arrived at the 1300 block of Via Deste.
Officers said the suspect refused to obey their commands. He allegedly went inside a home and armed himself with a firearm.
Police attempted to negotiate with the man after he made suicidal statements. Shortly after, several shots were fired from within the home, police said.
A crisis negotiator was on scene and tried to calm the suspect to no avail.
A fire was lit inside the home and the man came out holding a shotgun, police said.
Officers fired at the suspect, who was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire personnel extinguished the blaze inside the home.
