Suspected drunk driver crashes into DUI sign

(KRON) A suspected drunk driver in Aptos crashied into a sign that read Report Drunk Drivers Call 911.

The 57 year old was airlifted to a trauma center on Wednesday after he flipped his vehicle.

Police tell KRON4 News wearing the seat belt saved his life. One officer described the driver as “quite intoxicated”.

The man faces DUI charges.

