SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Bay Area man who is now out of work after attending the alt-right rally in Charlottesville over the weekend is coming to his own defense.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly talked to the former fast food worker who denies being a white supremacist.

The former fast food worker did not want to go on camera, but KRON4 talked to him outside his home in Clayton.

He said he went to the rally in Virginia because he’s a conservative and because he expected this to be the biggest right-leaning event of the year.

A picture of him at the rally was put up by a Twitter user with the handle, “Yes, you’re racist.”

That post was brought to the attention of Top Dog, the Berkeley hot dog chain where White worked.

The company said it talked to White after his participation in the rally was made public. And then, White voluntarily resigned.

In a statement, White says, “I believe many participants and attendees are being unjustly targeted and demonized. I want to make it clear that I am not a white supremacist, nor was I ever.

He says that those in the crowd saluting and chanting was a small portion of the crowd.

In person, he reiterated that he was there to stand for freedom of speech.

He showed KRON4 some cuts on his elbow that he says were from being attacked by a razor by a counter protestor.

He says he didn’t leave the event for his own safety because he felt the other attendee of the rally would protect him.

Bay Area fast food worker out of a job after #Charlottesville rally says "I am not a white supremacist." @kron4news pic.twitter.com/B1Xo6mhJeH — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) August 17, 2017

