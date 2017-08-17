SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area Republicans have a mixed reaction to President Donald Trump’s response to Charlottesville.

Some people KRON4 talked with are standing by the president, while others say they’re disappointed at his response to Charlottesville. But no strong denouncements of the president’s behavior.

But there were no strong denouncements of the president’s behavior.

About 300 Republicans came together in a Chinatown Cafe for the annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner.

Many say the gathering was a rare but welcomed occurrence since in San Francisco, they’re largely outnumbered by Democrats.

“I always joke that it’s like being behind enemy lines,” San Francisco Young Republicans President Hilary Hagenbuch said. “We are so few here, and it is such a hostile environment, so it’s been pretty tough.”

Among them is attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who sued UC Berkeley after the cancellation of Ann Coulter’s speech, and congressional candidate and actor Antonio Sabato Jr.

“We’re doing more for people that are coming here from other countries without having visas, without having green cards, without having anything than the people who live here who pay tax money pay a lot of money, and they sacrifice so much,” Sabato Jr. said.

KRON4 asked Sabato Jr. about President Trump’s tweets.

“It’s also the mainstream media’s fault that are focusing on every single word that this president is saying that doesn’t reflect what they want him to say,” Sabato Jr. said. “He could be walking on water right now and they’d probably say, ‘Well he can’t swim. It’s hard.’”

And there were mixed reactions to the president’s response to the violence in Charlottesville.

“I wish he would kind of tone down the rhetoric and really get in sync with the idea that there are certain things that need to be called evil and should be called evil,” California Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox said.

“I mean, you’ve got a lot of violence erupting from a lot of people on different sides of the spectrum, so it’s very difficult to play the middle man, but I think he’s trying to keep calm and make sure everyone understands that violence is not that the answer,” Hagenbuch said.

Former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton was the main speaker.

He led a discussion on foreign policy.

Also, a big topic at the dinner was regulations on small businesses.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES