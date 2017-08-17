VIDEO: Bay Area residents flying all over the US to watch historic solar eclipse

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The nation is less than four days away from what is being called the Great American eclipse.

Starting around 9 a.m. on Monday morning, the eclipse will cross the entire United States from Oregon to South Carolina.

In the Bay Area, we will see the moon block about 80 percent of the sun.

That’s not bad, but a lot of people are traveling to places that will see totality, which is when the sun is completely blocked.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford was at San Francisco airport where he caught up with people flying all over the country to find the best location for the upcoming eclipse.

Watch the above video to see Charles’ full report.

