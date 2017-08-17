ELK GROVE (KRON) — An Elk Grove mother is outraged after her son showed her a video of a fellow student wearing a backpack with a patch of the Confederate Flag.

The concerned mother, Sonia Lewis, says she called the unified school district to report the video, but she was told the student in question may not have crossed the line.

They say if there is no disruption in the classroom or among students from the outfit choice, then there’s nothing the school can do.

But with recent events like the Virginia rally that turned deadly, Lewis says something must be done.

Lewis says the line between hate speech and hate crime is blurred.

She wants districts like Elk Grove Unified to establish boundaries before things get out of hand.

