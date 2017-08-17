SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A fire at a warehouse in Santa Rosa, caused $450,000 worth of damage.

Crews say the fire started at a nearby homeless encampment but the exact cause remains under investigation.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Petaluma Hill Road.

Crews found a warehouse on fire and those flames spread to a nearby rug and cleaning products.

That business had not yet opened for the day, so crews had to force their way in.

They successfully put out the fire but not before the flames destroyed many furniture items and nearby vehicles.

No one was injured.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES