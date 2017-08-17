RICHMOND (KRON) — The woman at the center of the Oakland police sex scandal has filed a lawsuit against the City of Richmond, according to her attorney John Burris.

Jasmine Abuslin, also known as Celeste Guap, also filed a lawsuit against two police chiefs and four other officers for “unlawful sex acts.”

Burris told KRON4 he has no other details to share, and no other information right now.

