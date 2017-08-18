1 American killed, 1 injured in Spain attacks

A woman places a candle on a paper that reads "Catalunya - place of peace" in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Spanish police on Friday shot and killed five people carrying bomb belts who were connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed at least 13, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says at least one American was killed and one injured in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain.

The department said Friday that diplomats from the U.S. consulate in Barcelona are working with local authorities to identify victims and provide assistance to Americans.

The department did not identify either of the American casualties. It said the injured person suffered only a minor wound.

It is unclear if either of these people are the East Bay man who went missing during the attacks.

