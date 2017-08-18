VIDEO: 1 Oakland firefighter killed, another injured in San Jose’s Japantown shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two off-duty Oakland firefighters were shot Thursday night in San Jose’s Japantown.
Around 9:37 p.m. officers responded to reports of the shooting in 300 block of East Taylor St.
When officers arrived they found two victims with life-threatening injuries.
One was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The other is in stable condition.
Police appear to be in a stand-off with a shooting suspect in San Jose.
No further details are available at this time.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates.
