VIDEO: 1 Oakland firefighter killed, another injured in San Jose’s Japantown shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two off-duty Oakland firefighters were shot Thursday night in San Jose’s Japantown.

Around 9:37 p.m. officers responded to reports of the shooting in 300 block of East Taylor St.

When officers arrived they found two victims with life-threatening injuries.

One was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other is in stable condition.

Police appear to be in a stand-off with a shooting suspect in San Jose.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES