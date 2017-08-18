JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KRON) — Two Jacksonville, Florida police officers were shot on Friday night.

It happened on the west side of Jacksonville.

The suspect was shot by police and died at the hospital.

No other information has been released at this time.

This comes as two officers were also shot in Kissimmee, Florida.

So far, the police shootings in the two cities Friday night are not connected.

Tragic loss for all of Florida with 2 more officers shot #Jacksonville. Please lift up Law Enforcement in prayer. — Mayor Teresa Jacobs (@Mayor_Jacobs) August 19, 2017

