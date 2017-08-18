Federal agents in haz-mat suits conduct raid in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are conducting an investigation in Redwood City Friday morning.

The investigation is happening in the 1300 block of Whipple Avenue, according to authorities.

Whipple Avenue will be closed in both directions from El Camino Real to Duane Street during the raid.

Law enforcement personnel were seen wearing protective haz-mat suits.

Further details were not made available by authorities.

