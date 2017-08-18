Fired White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart

Steve Bannon
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The White House and its allies have stepped up attacks on a foe typically associated with fragile democracies, military coups and spy thrillers. The so-called “the deep state,” an alleged shadowy network of powerful entrenched federal and military interests, has increasingly become the focus of Republicans who blame such forces for deliberately trying to undermine the new president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Fired White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is returning to Breitbart, according to CNN.

Bannon, who was Breitbart’s former executive chairman, is returning to the far-right American news organization.

Breitbart announced Bannon’s return in a press release, CNN reports.

Bannon chaired the outlet’s evening editorial meeting, the press release added.

“The populist-nationalist movement got a lot stronger today,” said Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow in a statement. “Breitbart gained an executive chairman with his finger on the pulse of the Trump agenda.”

