WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Fired White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is returning to Breitbart, according to CNN.

Bannon, who was Breitbart’s former executive chairman, is returning to the far-right American news organization.

Breitbart announced Bannon’s return in a press release, CNN reports.

Bannon chaired the outlet’s evening editorial meeting, the press release added.

“The populist-nationalist movement got a lot stronger today,” said Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow in a statement. “Breitbart gained an executive chairman with his finger on the pulse of the Trump agenda.”

