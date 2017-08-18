LIVERMORE (KRON) — A grass fire has shut down Highway 84 between Interstate 680 in Sunol and Vineyard Avenue in Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes are closed in both directions.

Drivers should expect major delays and should use alternate routes.

There is no estimated time of the road reopening.

A traffic accident is also causing major delays.

Traffic is a mess in Fremont, including on surface streets, I-880, I-680, and Highway 84.

Police recommend that East Bay commuters take I-880 north to I-580 via 238 in Castro Valley.

